Jharkhand: 2 Special Auxiliary Police personnel injured in encounter with Maoists

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 5:30:05 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kolhan range) Kuldeep Dwivedi told PTI that the injured SAP personnel were airlifted to Ranchi. Their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

Jharkhand, Maoist attack, Auxiliary Police, personnel injured,  Hiragada village, naxal attack, police injured, RanchiJharkhand: 2 Special Auxiliary Police personnel injured in encounter with Maoists

Two Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) personnel of Jharkhand were injured during an encounter with Maoists in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Monday, a senior police officer said. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kolhan range) Kuldeep Dwivedi told PTI that the injured SAP personnel were airlifted to Ranchi. Their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

The Maoists opened fire on the security personnel when they were patrolling the naxal-affected areas under Kharswan Police station, Dwivedi said. In the retaliatory action that followed, the Maoists retreated into a jungle. Security personnel led by Superintendent of Police (Seraikela-Kharwan district) Chandan Kumar Sinha cordoned off the jungle near Hiragada village and launched a massive search operation to trace the Maoists.

Claiming that some rebels were also injured in the encounter, Dwivedi said, We have spotted blood stains on the path taken by the Maoists.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jharkhand: 2 Special Auxiliary Police personnel injured in encounter with Maoists
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition