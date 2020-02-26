Jawed Ashraf to be India’s new envoy to France

Published: February 26, 2020

Ashraf succeeds Vinay Mohan Kwatra as India's Ambassador to France.

He is currently serving as the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore.

Seasoned diplomat Jawed Ashraf was on Wednesday appointed India’s next Ambassador to France.  Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as Indian High Commissioner to Singapore.

“He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the Ministry of External Affairs said. Ashraf succeeds Vinay Mohan Kwatra as India’s Ambassador to France, considered a crucial posting in view of rising strategic ties between the two countries.

Kwatra has been appointed India’s Ambassador to Nepal.

