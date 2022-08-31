Japan wants to join India’s self-reliance journey. Offers expertise for building fighters and subs

At the first India-Japan Defence Industry Dialogue, to enhance defence equipment and technology cooperation India and Japan have identified projects in various areas.

The bilateral relations between India and Japan have witnessed expansion and deepening of ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ and this means cooperation in Strategic areas have expanded with more Joint military exercises, in Outer Space, R&D cooperation in the defence and security area, and in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy.

On Tuesday, SIDM and the International Security Industrial Council – Japan with the support of the Department of Defence Production and the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency, Japanese Ministry of Defence had organised a Virtual India – Japan Defence Industry Dialogue.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador of India to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma, stated that for enhancing cooperation in the defence and security, the two countries should explore new areas like electromagnetic spectrum, space, cyberspace, underwater domain awareness, high energy lasers, cryptography, sensors, optic cables, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Adding, with its technical capability and established avenues for research in future technology Japan has much more to offer to not only the Indian Armed Forces but also to Indian PSUs and defence industry as a whole.

And on the other hand India has a huge pool of trained and young manpower; it is a huge market for high end military equipment, combined with investor friendly initiatives by the government.

Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence

According to Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki, his country through co-development, co-design and co-manufacture under ‘Make in India’ his country can be part of Atmanirbhar Bharat journey.

He highlighted various sectors where the two sides could collaborate – like building naval vessels and submarines, participate in India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project. And also in parts, components, and materials which are used in making these different platforms. Adding, “we are sure to find items that can match the needs of India”.

Indigenous Positive Lists

The Japanese envoy offered that companies from his country would be able to cooperate at the component or material level.

Projects under discussion

The two countries are already in discussions for various projects including:BEL and M/s Toshiba Corporation of Japan for Li-Ion Battery Technology.

The Indian DPSU BEL has also submitted a proposal to another Japanese company M/s Jupitor Corporation, for supply of Anti Drone System for the end requirement of the Ministry of Defence of that country.

In projects related to the UGV/Robotics Project, Silicon carbide (SiC) single crystal bulk growth, Wafer fabrication process technology, among others, ATLA and DRDO have collaborated. And also projects related to underwater maritime security like — Underwater wireless power transmission and underwater communication, Cooperative and distributive intelligence technologies, Fabrication facility for development of case less brushless micro motors, and more.

During the previous JWG-DETC meeting Indian Navy had offered cooperation to ATLA in ship design and construction and also in Li-ion Batteries.

Japan gets ready to export military equipment

In May this year there were reports from Japan indicating that soon the government of that country will allow exports of lethal military equipment to 11 countries including India. These will include fighter jets and missiles and such a move which will start next year will help the two sides to work together in defence manufacturing.

Comment of SIDM Chairman

Highlighting that India and Japan are regional powers with similar goals and values, Neeraj Gupta, Chairman, SIDM International and Exports Committee urged the two sides to pool resources to develop technologies of the future. Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Internet of Things (IoT) etc among other emerging technologies that can be developed by the two sides, he said. Also, to identify collaborative opportunities with friendly foreign countries across the globe.

Who participated in the discussion?

The discussion was moderated by Prof Tomohiko Taniguchi, who is Former Special Adviser to late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Those who participated included Takahiro Araki, Head of International Cooperation Office, ATLA, Japan Ministry of Defence; Cmde Mukesh Bhargava, Former, Chairman, SIDM Naval Systems Committee; Junichi Nishiyama; Former Deputy Manager Aerospace, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.