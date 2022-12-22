Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled a radical strategy for building military capabilities. He announced the biggest-ever military budget for the Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF).

He set the military spending over the next five years to $318 billion. Breaking the historic stance of being a pacificist military, Japan has embarked on a capability-building roadmap as the country seeks defence build-up including the use of the pre-emptive strike. Japan also aims to double its military budget in the next five to 10 years to about 2% of GDP.

This is breaking away from Japan’s self-defence-only post-war military doctrine.

The pace of the announcement reflects the urgency as Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada also signalled that Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is to work on a budget plan to increase Japan’s 2023-2027 military spending by more than 50% from 27.5 trillion yen. Overall, the plan is to double Japan’s annual defence budget to about 10 trillion ($70 billion).

The radical defence budget

The defence paper outlines emphatically that Japan will significantly enhance the necessary defence capabilities in order to respond to these changes, working to build a “Multi-Domain Defence Force” equipped with capabilities in space, cyberspace and the electromagnetic spectrum, capabilities in the maritime and air domains, comprehensive air and missile defence capabilities to respond to diverse airborne threats, standoff defence capability, manoeuvring and deployment capability, and secure ammunition and ensure maintenance of equipment.

Based on this concept, Japan has decided to move up budget implementation for projects planned for the FY2023 initial budget on an unprecedented scale, in order to accelerate its defence capability enhancement from FY2022.

The defence budget cuts across the three divisions of Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF).

The critical Air-Superiority

Japan is already part of the most advanced combat jet programme—F-35. The Japan Self-Defence Forces have acquired stealthy fifth-generation F-35A (8 fighters) and F-35B (4 fighters).

Next, Japan also wants to upgrade its stable warhorse F-15. The F-15 will go through massive upgradation which is aimed at maintaining the number of squadrons. The F-15 upgradation will continue until the development of the next-generation combat concept–F-X reaches the prototype stage.

The cost of project F-X is estimated at around $40 billion and the government has already allocated $700 million this year. At the same time, The UK, Italy, and Japan have announced the joint working mechanism for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) which is a new partnership to develop combat jets. The UK government which is leading the project is aimed to deliver the next generation of combat air fighter jets. It is still not clear in case the F-X and Global Combat Air Programme could be merged.

Certainly, in that case, the GCAP will be among the biggest programme for sixth-generation combat jets. Already, with the announcement of GCAP, the UK merges its fighter jet project– the Tempest– with Italy and Japan for the sixth-generation fighter jet. According to the official involved in the project, the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) will leverage the UK’s Tempest and Japan’s F-X programmes.

As per the recent announcement, GCAP will incorporate a network of capabilities such as uncrewed aircraft, advanced sensors, cutting-edge weapons, and innovative data systems.

What compliments is the development of upgraded Type-12 surface-to-ship guided missile (surface-, ship-, and air-to-ship missile and launch-project for the critical Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectile (HVGP) for the defence of the remote island.

Under the new plan, Japan is also relaunching the project for the development of a surface-to-air missile system for base air defence and a new close-range surface-to-air missile.

Not limited to the combat jet, the defence ministry of Japan has called for the Procurement of a new utility helicopter (UH-2). It addresses the gaps in its rotary wing and projects a plan to strengthen its area of tactical operation of conducting airborne maneuver and transport and deploying units immediately. Japan will build the next-generation UH-2 based on the success of UH-1J utility helicopter.

Japan leverages the full spectrum of air superiority, including the space domain. While the JSADF does have a critical project in the unmanned domain, especially in the Intelligence, Reconnaissance and Surveillance (ISR), the new plan rather focuses on space assets.

The plan talks about AI technology for tracking moving targets using satellite constellations. The fusion of AI is all about ISR activities using satellite constellations to predict the positions of multiple moving targets automatically. Analysts have pointed out the effectiveness of satellite-based ISR for covering oceanic geography. In fact, the concept of ISR activities through the satellite constellation is what India is also addressing.

Instead of drone-based ISR, it works in frequent intervals and makes it possible to keep track of targets. Japanese military analysts have also indicated the emphasis on high-sensitivity, broadband infrared detector elements and high-performance infrared sensors. It will empower Japan to have the most advanced and critical assets to collect intelligence imagery from further distances than existing sensors, including the space domain.

Strengthening Capabilities in Electromagnetic Domain

Japan’s defence capability has always remained focused on the new-tech and evolving military technology. The efficacy of the systems and weapons based on electromagnetic technology is everywhere to see—even though that is in its early stage.

In its development roadmap, Japan has put the thrust on electronic warfare aircraft and support air operations which are all based on effective communication jamming. It plans to demonstrate high-power microwave (HPM) radiation technology. The Research on high-energy laser systems is in the advanced stage. It includes conducting research on electronic warfare evaluation technology and addressing future EW evaluation systems to accurately understand and evaluate the performance of increasingly sophisticated and high-performance electronic warfare devices.

Maritime firepower

Japan is a maritime nation. The budgetary allocation has almost been doubled in order to respond to the modernization of the maritime and air forces of neighbouring countries, including China.

So, one of the key areas is to implement necessary upgrades to improve anti-ship attack capabilities, including the installation of improved Type-12 surface-to-ship guided missile capabilities (air-to-ship launch type), and enhance network functions.

Besides its operational submarine, it also includes the refurbishment of deadly Izumo-class destroyers.

India-Japan defence collaboration

Japan is well aligned with India on the strategic front but the defence cooperation is limited to high-stake military exercises. India and Japan are both parts of the Indo-Pacific Strategy and conduct high-tempo military exercises in the maritime domain alongside the U.S. and Australia.

In the past, Japan offered its amphibious aircraft –the US-2 to India which failed to materialize. Broadly, that is it as far the military equipment is concerned. While the key factor always remained around the restrictions on arms export under the strict guidelines backed by the Constitution. In fact, the radical move towards adopting the new military doctrine is still under debate in Japan which restricts the military tech transfer to another country.

While that remains a challenge, Japan has shown a willingness to supply advanced subsystems to India for the warships. India is keen to have hi-calibre stealth antennas for its warships.

One of the possibilities lies in joint cooperation in a next-generation submarine project P-75I. The ambitious project is under the strategic partnership model which requires a submarine to be fitted with Air Independent Propulsion System (AIP). In fact, Japan does possess such a capability, especially in the area of advanced lithium batteries. Japan’s Soryu-class submarine has the proven technology to remain submerged for a long time. In fact, Japan is pushing the boundaries in assimilating new tech in its newly launched Taigei-class diesel-electric attack submarine for the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF). The powerful submarine is equipped with lithium-ion in place of lead acid. More so, Japan is the only country in the world to have succeeded in fitting lithium-ion batteries in the attack submarine.

In addition to maritime collaboration, the scope of the cooperation can extend to aero-engine design and manufacturing. It fits so well under the depth of India-Japan strategic relations. In fact, Japan has re-focused on the development of F-X, designing and manufacturing engines and starting on the basic design of the airframe. It matches the similar approach that India is also gearing towards post-LCA Tejas’ induction in the IAF. It presents a great opportunity for the joint development of an aero-engine for India’s next-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and LCA Tejas Mk2.