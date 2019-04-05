Jammu Srinagar highway traffic restricted for security forces’ movement! Check Indian Railways alternative, impact

The Jammu-Srinagar-Uri national highway is a 370-km long road that provides main roadways connectivity to the Kashmir valley. (PTI image)

The Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a notification barring civilian traffic movement on the Baramulla to Udhampur of Jammu-Srinagar-Uri national highway on two days till May 31. The order evoked sharp criticisms from politicians of the state. However, if any emergency situation arrives where civilian vehicles are required to be passed through, the administrative officials and police would take appropriate decisions based on the provisions of movement of civilian traffic during curfews, the notification said, as per PTI report.

Geographical importance of Jammu-Srinagar highway

The Jammu-Srinagar-Uri national highway is a 370-km long road that provides main roadways connectivity to the Kashmir valley. It is the connection between Kashmir and outside world and also acts as a link between northern and southern districts of the valley. The Udhampur-Baramulla stretch is a 270-km long area of the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The highway traverses through five of the 10 districts of the Valley and other roads connecting the Jammu-Srinagar highway also reach two more districts.

What is the notification?

As per the government notification, the civilian traffic would not be allowed from 4 am to 5 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31. The ban on civilian traffic would remain effective from Baramulla to Udhampur through Srinagar, Jawahar-Tunnel, Banihal, Ramban and Qazigund, as per the government notification. The restriction was imposed to facilitate unhindered movement of security forces’ convoys to eliminate the possibility of Pulwama-like fidayeen terror attacks during the ongoing poll process, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack targeting a CRPF convoy, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had announced that no civilian traffic would be allowed during the movement of the paramilitary forces.

Big Indian Railways relief!

Indian Railways provides an alternative to the Jammu-Srinagar highway. A train runs between Banihal in Jammu and Baramulla in Kashmir. While the road journey takes five hours, the train journey can be made in two-and-a-half hours. As far as security is concerned, Railway Protection Force guards the railways line.

The impact

Around 69 lakh people are directly and indirectly dependent on this Jammu-Srinagar highway. 22 companies of CRPF and equal strength of Army personnel were deployed to guard the highway during the day, according to IE report. However, there have been attacks on the convoy on this highway. On March 30 too, in a suspected terror attack, a car had burst into flames after hitting a paramilitary forces’ truck.

But people will have a torrid time as 10,000 vehicles, 5,000 light motor vehicles ply on the highway on a daily basis. Patients, students, government officials and businessmen are solely dependednt on this highway. Closing the highway would severly affect most government and private offices, schools and colleges and banks. Three government hospitals, six higher secondary schools and two colleges are located on the national highway.