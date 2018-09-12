Jammu-Srinagar highway open firing today: High alert in Jammu after suspected militants fire on security forces

The high alert was issued for areas along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Jammu region after the incident, the officials said. (Reuters)

A high alert was sounded Wednesday in the Jammu region after suspected militants fired on security personnel on a highway here, police officials said. Security in and around important and strategic establishments has also been increased, they said.

The high alert was issued for areas along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Jammu region after the incident, the officials said.

Security was increased at Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine, and on all roads leading to the town, they said. The officials said all checkpoints on the highway have been put on alert and vehicles are being checked.

The suspected militants opened fire on the security personnel after they intercepted a truck that sped past a check point on the highway, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Vivek Gupta, told PTI. They fired on the personnel from the vehicle before fleeing, he said.

However, the driver and the conductor of the truck were taken into custody, the SSP said. Gupta said an AK assault rifle and three magazines were seized from the truck during a search. “2-3 suspected militants who ran away from the truck are being chased. Police, army and CRPF activated. Cordon and search operation is on ahead of Suketar near Katra crossing national highway,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Twitter.