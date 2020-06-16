  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jammu & Kashmir: Three militants killed in encounter in Shopian

By: |
Published: June 16, 2020 9:19 AM

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkawangam area of Shopian in south Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Jammu & Kashmir encounter, encounter in Shopian, militants killed, INSAS rifle, Turkawangam area, defence news, latest news on jammu and kashmirThe identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained. (File photo: IE)

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkawangam area of Shopian in south Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said an encounter ensued as militants fired upon a search party and the forces retaliated.

Related News

In the exchange of firing, three militants were killed, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained. Two AK rifles and one INSAS rifle have been recovered from the spot.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Three militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea
2Jaishankar to hold talks with Chinese, Russian foreign ministers on June 22
3Nepal-India ties shouldn’t deteriorate; China no substitute to India: Senior Nepali economist