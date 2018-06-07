Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists attack Army patrol near LoC, two soldiers injured

Terrorists attack patrol party near Line of Control fence in Keran Sector. Two soldiers injured & evacuated. Indian security forces retaliated and operations are presently underway.

Two soldiers were today injured in a militant attack on an Army patrol near the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. “Terrorists opened fire on a link patrol ahead of the fence at the Line of Control in Keran sector,” a Defence Spokesman said here. He said two soldiers were injured in the firing, which was retaliated to by Army personnel. The operation was in progress when last reports came in, he added. The attack comes on a day when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to review the security situation. He is scheduled to visit border district of Kupwara tomorrow morning.