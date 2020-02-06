Jammu & Kashmir: One cop injured as militants hurl grenade at police station in Srinagar

By: |
Srinagar | Updated: February 6, 2020 1:18:59 PM

The militants lobbed the grenade towards the Lal Bazaar Police Station here which landed near a garbage dump, the officials said, adding that one cop sustained minor injuries in the blast.

Two militants and a CRPF jawan were killed in a shoot out at Shalteng on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday while one ultra was captured alive. (Representational Image)

Militants on Thursday hurled a grenade in the direction of a police station in the city, resulting in injuries to one policeman, officials said. The militants lobbed the grenade towards the Lal Bazaar Police Station here which landed near a garbage dump, the officials said, adding that one cop sustained minor injuries in the blast. However, police is maintaining that it was a “mysterious explosion” near the garbage dump which is being investigated.

Two militants and a CRPF jawan were killed in a shoot out at Shalteng on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday while one ultra was captured alive. The family of the captured militant claims that he had no terror links and was injured in the cross fire between security forces and militants.

