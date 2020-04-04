Jammu & Kashmir encounter: Two militants killed in Kulgam district

By: |
Published: April 4, 2020 10:21:42 AM

"This operation based on a credible police input was launched this morning. Two terrorists have been reportedly killed so far," the spokesperson said, adding that the exchange of fire was going on.

Jammu & Kashmir encounter, Kulgam district, militants killed in kulgam, Hardmand Guri village, latest news on jammu and kashmirThe security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam, a police spokesperson said. (Representational image)

Two militants were reportedly killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam, a police spokesperson said.

“This operation based on a credible police input was launched this morning. Two terrorists have been reportedly killed so far,” the spokesperson said, adding that the exchange of fire was going on.

Related News

Earlier, the police tweeted on its official handle that three militants had been trapped in the cordon. “Same group of #terrorists trapped who killed 3 civilians recently,” the police said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu & Kashmir encounter Two militants killed in Kulgam district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1In less than 24 hours! Ordnance Factories develop new testing technology for protective medical clothing
2Operation Sanjeevani: IAF airlifts medical and hospital consumables for the Maldives
3Beating coronavirus with innovation! Naval Dockyards develops IR thermometer, PPE gear, other lifesaving tools