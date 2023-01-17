scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter in Budgam, two terrorists killed

“On a specific input about movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex. Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed,” a police spokesman said.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter in Budgam, two terrorists killed
An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras. (Representational image: IE)

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security personnel near the court complex in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

“On a specific input about movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex.

Also Read

Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed,” a police spokesman said.

Also Read
Also Read

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba. They were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district. Kumar said both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area.

An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 12:08:48 pm