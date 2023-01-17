Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter in Budgam, two terrorists killed

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security personnel near the court complex in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

“On a specific input about movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex.

Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed,” a police spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba. They were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district. Kumar said both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area.

An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras.