Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Sopore

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hardshiva in Sopore area, of north Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police officer said.
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hardshiva in Sopore area, of north Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police officer said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited.
- India-China diplomatic talks: Both sides agree to strictly respect, observe Line of Actual Control, says MEA
- Indian military contingent participates in Victory Day Parade in Russia; makes Rajnath Singh proud
- Shah Mahmood Qureshi accuses India of plotting attack on Pakistan to divert attention from dispute with China
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.