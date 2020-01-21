Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khrew following information about the presence of militants in the area, an officer said.
The operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire. The security forces retaliated, triggering a gunbattle that was going on till the last reports came in.
