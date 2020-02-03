Jammu & Kashmir: Civilian killed, four injured in Pakistan firing along LoC in Tangdhar sector

By: |
Srinagar | Published: February 3, 2020 10:44:20 PM

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing this morning. The Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, the officials said. Four civilians sustained injuries in the firing by Pakistani troops, they said.

jammu kashmir firing, poonch firing, Tangdhar firing, pakistan shelling in poonch, LoC firing in poonch, pakistan firing in kashmirThe deceased was identified as Mohammed Saleem Awan, 60. (Representational Image: PTI)

A civilian was killed and four others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector on Monday, officials said. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Saleem Awan, 60, they said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing this morning. The Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, the officials said. Four civilians sustained injuries in the firing by Pakistani troops, they said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Civilian killed four injured in Pakistan firing along LoC in Tangdhar sector
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DefExpo 2020: Intensification of military ties with Africa important, says Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar
2India appoints a new envoy to Sri Lanka just days before Rajapaksa’s visit
3In the biggest reform ever MEA gets overhauled