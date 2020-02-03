Jammu & Kashmir: Civilian killed, four injured in Pakistan firing along LoC in Tangdhar sector

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Saleem Awan, 60. (Representational Image: PTI)

A civilian was killed and four others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector on Monday, officials said. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Saleem Awan, 60, they said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing this morning. The Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, the officials said. Four civilians sustained injuries in the firing by Pakistani troops, they said.