  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag district

By: |
March 11, 2021 1:09 PM

The militants opened fire on security forces when they were conducting a search and cordon operation on Wednesday in Kandipora in the district's Bijbehara area, a police official said.

The militants are yet to be identified. (Representational image)

Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Thursday.

The militants opened fire on security forces when they were conducting a search and cordon operation on Wednesday in Kandipora in the district’s Bijbehara area, a police official said.

Related News

Two militants have been killed so far and they are yet to be identified. The operation is still in progress, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Message to China? First ever formal summit of Quad on Friday
2US Defence Secretary coming to India! Drones deal with General Atomics expected to be announced
3Indian Army adopting robust counter infiltration strategy, says Shripad Naik