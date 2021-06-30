Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed, another surrenders in Kulgam

The gunbattle between the militants and security forces started in Chimmer village during a cordon and search operation launched by the law enforcement agencies in the area, the officials said.
Two militants were killed by security forces while another surrendered after an encounter broke out in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
The gunbattle between the militants and security forces started in Chimmer village during a cordon and search operation launched by the law enforcement agencies in the area, the officials said.
Two ultras have been killed while one has laid down his arms, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.