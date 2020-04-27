  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in encounter in Kulgam district

Published: April 27, 2020 11:30:21 AM

The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon a patrolling party of the security forces at Lower Munda in Qazigund area.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, leaving three terrorists dead, a defence spokesman said. The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon a patrolling party of the security forces at Lower Munda in Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the security forces retaliated, which triggered the gun fight. Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “Three terrorists have been killed in the joint operation at Lower Munda.” He said the operation was in progress when reports last came in.

