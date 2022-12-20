scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Jammu and Kashmir: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba ultras killed in Shopian encounter

A police official said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Jammu and Kashmir: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba ultras killed in Shopian encounter
A police spokesman said three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) ultras were killed in the exchange of firing with the security forces. (Representational image: ANI)

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. A police official said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.

Also Read

The search operation later turned into an encounter, he said. A police spokesman said three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) ultras were killed in the exchange of firing with the security forces.

Also Read

“03 #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow,” he tweeted.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.