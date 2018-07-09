​​​
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara

An unidentified militant was killed early this morning in an overnight encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

By: | Srinagar | Published: July 9, 2018 8:11 AM
An unidentified militant was killed early this morning in an overnight encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. One militant has been killed in the encounter so far, a police official said. The encounter in a forest area of Handwara, in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, broke out late last night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific information about the presence of militants. The operation is underway, the official said.

