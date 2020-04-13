Jammu and Kashmir: Special Police Officer killed, another injured in terrorist attack in Kishtwar district

By: |
Published: April 13, 2020 4:00:48 PM

The incident took place at remote Tandar village of Dachan this afternoon, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir, Special Police Officer killed, terrorist attack in Kishtwar district, Tandar village, Dachan, Tandar village, latest news on jammu and kashmirThe terrorists fled the scene with two service rifles of the jawans, the official said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the area to track down the assailants. (Representational image: IE)

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday in a terrorist attack in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said. The incident took place at remote Tandar village of Dachan this afternoon, the official said.

He said some terrorists opened fire on the two SPOs on duty, killing one of them and leaving the other critically injured. The terrorists fled the scene with two service rifles of the jawans, the official said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the area to track down the assailants.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Special Police Officer killed another injured in terrorist attack in Kishtwar district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Beyond Trade: China’s growing intimacy with Latin America & the Caribbean
2Emerging Dynamics of India-US Partnership -Deepening Cooperation in Times of COVID
3Coronavirus threatens democracy, Indo-US Cooperation would be critical