The soldier was injured due to sniper fire from the Pakistani. (Representational image: PTI)

An Indian Army soldier was injured on Tuesday in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The violation took place in Kupwara district’s Tangdhar sector. “The soldier was injured due to sniper fire from the Pakistani. He has been shifted to an Army base hospital,” the police added.