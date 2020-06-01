  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces launch search operations after ‘suspected movement’ along IB

By: |
Published: June 1, 2020 11:49:18 AM

In the last few years, terrorists have infiltrated into India through Hiranagar and Samba and carried out attacks on army camps, police stations in Samba, Kathua, Jammu and Nagrota areas.

security operations in Jammu and Kashmir, search operations J&K, International Border J&K, Kathua-Samba sector J&K, Border security force, BSFThe entire area was cordoned off and searches conducted till Monday morning. (Representational image)

Security forces launched a search operation following “suspected movement” in the riverine areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua-Samba sector, officials said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and police launched the operation in the Hiranagar area late Sunday night after receiving information about the use of torch lights and suspected movement along the border, they said.

The entire area was cordoned off and searches conducted till Monday morning, the officials said.

The operation is going on in Samba sector’s riverine areas of Basantar and Eik Nalah areas, which are adjacent to Hiranagar, they said.

In the last few years, terrorists have infiltrated into India through Hiranagar and Samba and carried out attacks on army camps, police stations in Samba, Kathua, Jammu and Nagrota areas.

Checkpoints along the International Border and on the Jammu-Pathankot highway are on alert.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Security forces launch search operations after ‘suspected movement’ along IB
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

    Advertisement

    Budget 2020

    Advertisement
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1India’s war against terror: Challenges and opportunities
    2Indian Army officially rejects video of ongoing standoff with China
    3Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district