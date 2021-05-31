Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces destroy 2 IEDs in Pulwama

Security forces foiled twin attempts by militants to stage deadly attacks by detecting and defusing two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
“Inputs were received that #terrorists were planning to carry out #IED attacks which shall be spectacular. Acting swiftly 02 IEDs have been recovered from two different places in #Awantipora area (of Pulwama district),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Police said the timely detection of explosives averted major terror incidents. The first IED was detected by a joint team of security forces near Railway link road at Panzgam in Pulwama district, a police official said. He said the IED was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.
The second IED was detected by the forces at Saimoo in Tral area of the district, he added
