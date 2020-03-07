Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

The firing from small arms and mortar shelling from across the LoC began at 1:30 pm. In retaliation, the Indian army gave a befitting reply, he said.
The Pakistan army on Saturday shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.
The firing from small arms and mortar shelling from across the LoC began at 1:30 pm. In retaliation, the Indian army gave a befitting reply, he said.
There are no immediate reports of any casualty on the Indian side. Cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received, the spokesman said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.