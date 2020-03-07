Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

There are no immediate reports of any casualty on the Indian side. (File image)

The Pakistan army on Saturday shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

The firing from small arms and mortar shelling from across the LoC began at 1:30 pm. In retaliation, the Indian army gave a befitting reply, he said.

There are no immediate reports of any casualty on the Indian side. Cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received, the spokesman said.