Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan shells forwards areas along LoC in Poonch district

By: |
Jammu | Published: December 9, 2019 5:03:43 PM

Pakistan resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan shelling, pakistan firing, indo pak firing, Loc firing, poonch loc firingThey said Pakistan has been repeatedly violating the ceasefire in Rajouri and Poonch districts of J and K.

Pakistan army violated ceasefire by targeting forward areas with mortar shelling and small arms firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said. Pakistan resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch, they said.

Further details are awaited, the officials said. They said Pakistan has been repeatedly violating the ceasefire in Rajouri and Poonch districts of J and K.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan shells forwards areas along LoC in Poonch district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Saudi military training in US under scrutiny after base attack
2UKIBC creates a new vertical, to deepen defence and aerospace cooperation between India and UK
3MoD launches a massive campaign against single-use plastic