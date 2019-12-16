Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

"At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch", a Defence spokesman said.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.
