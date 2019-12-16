Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army. “At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch”, a Defence spokesman said.

ALSO READ | Vijay Diwas 2019: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says will never forget sacrifice and service of Indian armed forces

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.