Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

By: |
Jammu | Published: December 16, 2019 2:02:11 PM

"At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch", a Defence spokesman said.

jammu kashmir firing, poonch firing, pakistan shelling in poonch, LoC firing in poonch, pakistan firing in kashmirThe Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army. “At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch”, a Defence spokesman said.

ALSO READ | Vijay Diwas 2019: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says will never forget sacrifice and service of Indian armed forces

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amit Shah visits BSF headquarters in Delhi; reviews operational preparedness along Pakistan, Bangladesh borders
2India slams Pakistan, says footprint of every major act of terrorism passes through this country
3US Congressman supports NDAA amendment to include India in NATO plus five countries