Militants Friday shot dead two persons and injured another by firing at them from a close range in Karfali Mohalla area of the city, two days ahead of polling for first phase of elections for urban local bodies in Kashmir, police said. The gunmen fired at three persons at Karfali Mohalla, resulting in the death of two of them and injuries to another, a police official said.

Further details are awaited.