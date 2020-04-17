Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian district

Published: April 17, 2020 10:34:45 AM

The encounter began in the morning after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo area of Shopian.

Indian Army, Kashmir, cross-border firing India, India-Pakistan firing, Kashmir militancy, militants in Kashmir, Kashmir unrest, Army operations in KashmirArmy received information about the presence of militants. (Representational image: IE)

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, the Army said.

The encounter began in the morning after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, police officials said.

“One terrorist has been killed in the operation at Dairoo,” an Army spokesman said.

He said the operation is in progress.

