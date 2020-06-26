  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama district

By: |
Published: June 26, 2020 10:20 AM

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and in the early hours of Friday, one militant was killed, the official said.

The search operation had turned into an encounter.The search operation had turned into an encounter. (Representative image)

A militant was on Friday killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chewa Ular area of Tral in south Kashmir district on Thursday, following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

Related News

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and in the early hours of Friday, one militant was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation is going on.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US: NDA act seeks fighter jet training detachment for India, Japan, Australia in Guam
2Mike Pompeo says US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India, Southeast Asian nations
3China tried to intrude but we responded: Nitin Gadkari