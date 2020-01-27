Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag

By: |
Published: January 27, 2020 10:02:30 PM

The jawan suffered injuries after he was hit by a bullet fired by some militants in the Arwani area of Anantnag district, the officials said.

They said security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants. (File image)They said security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants. (File image)

A militant was killed in a brief encounter with security forces on Monday after the ultras opened fire on a patrol team in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a soldier, officials said.

The jawan suffered injuries after he was hit by a bullet fired by some militants in the Arwani area of Anantnag district, the officials said.

Related News

They said security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

As the searches were going on, security forces personnel were fired upon, triggering retaliation, the officials said.

In the ensuing gunfight, one unidentified militant has been killed, they added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1GRSE set to deliver ASW corvette INS Kavaratti to Navy soon
2Pro-Pakistani elements infiltrating anti-CAA protests in US; pushing own agenda: Indian-Americans leader
3A new chapter begins in the India-Brazil ties – says PM Modi after talks with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro