Jammu and Kashmir: LeT militant surrenders before police in Pulwama

The militant surrendered before a senior police officer in Awantipora area of the district, they said. (Representational Image: IE)

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant surrendered before police in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The militant surrendered before a senior police officer in Awantipora area of the district, they said.

According to the officials, the youth had joined the militant group on November 24 this year but decided to return to the mainstream following appeals by his family.