Jammu and Kashmir: LeT militant surrenders before police in Pulwama

Srinagar | Published: December 12, 2019 6:24:04 PM

According to the officials, the youth had joined the militant group on November 24 this year but decided to return to the mainstream following appeals by his family.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant surrendered before police in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The militant surrendered before a senior police officer in Awantipora area of the district, they said.

