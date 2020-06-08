Jammu and Kashmir: Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian district, says Police

This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours. (Representational image)

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pinjora area of the district in South Kashmir this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fired on personnel of a search party, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, four militants were killed. Police have not revealed the identity of the slain militants or their group affiliation as part of a new policy to prevent youngsters from joining militant ranks.

This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours. Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the district’s Reban area on Sunday.