Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Srinagar district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of the city after information was received about the presence of militants there, they said.
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
The operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire towards positions of the security forces, the police said. Further details are awaited
