Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Shopian’s Pandushan area

Published: August 2, 2019 9:29:35 AM

Acting on a tip off about the presence of militants in Pandushan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there during the night, a police official said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches of the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

He said the exchange of fire was going on and so far there were no reports of any casualty on either side.

