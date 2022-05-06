Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Anantnag district

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited.