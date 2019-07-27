Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between forces and militants in Shopian

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Bonbazar area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday morning, police said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fired, inviting a retaliation from the forces.

Further details were awaited.

