Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between forces and militants in Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday morning, police said.
Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Bonbazar area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fired, inviting a retaliation from the forces.
The exchange of firing is going on and there is no report of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.
Further details were awaited.
