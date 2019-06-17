Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter under way between security forces, militants in Anantnag

There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a police official said. Acting on credible inputs about the presence of militants in Achabal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, the official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said. There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

