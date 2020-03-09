Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Two militants killed in Shopian district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning.
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party which retaliated. The official said two terrorists were killed in the gunfight.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.