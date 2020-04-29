  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Two militants killed in overnight operation in Shopian district

By: |
Published: April 29, 2020 10:39:30 AM

The militants had fired on a search party and security personnel retaliated, the officials said. Searches are going on and the operation is in progress, they said.

The militants had fired on a search party and security personnel retaliated, the officials said.

Two militants were killed in an overnight operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, with one of them being gunned down on Wednesday morning, officials said.  The first militant was killed On Tuesday when an encounter broke out between the ultras and the forces at Melhora in the district’s Zainapora area, they said.

The militants had fired on a search party and security personnel retaliated, the officials said. Searches are going on and the operation is in progress, they said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir encounter Two militants killed in overnight operation in Shopian district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Navy and Air Force get ready to evacuate lakhs of Indians stranded in Gulf nations due to COVID-19 outbreak
2Fight against Coronavirus: Critical LCA technology offered to the hospitals by DRDO
3Indian Navy’s P-8I Maritime Aircraft potent hunters to get deadly Harpoon Missiles