Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Two militants killed in Kulgam

By: |
Published: May 22, 2019 11:00:08 AM

"During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter," the spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir encounter, militants killed in Kulgam, Gopalpora area, jammu and kashmir security forces, latest updates on jammu encounterActing on a credible input about presence of ultras in Gopalpora area of Kulgam, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police spokesman said.

Two militants were killed Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Acting on a credible input about presence of ultras in Gopalpora area of Kulgam, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police spokesman said.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter,” the spokesman said.

Also read: Challenges for the new government: Emerging threats and modernisation, say experts

He said in the ensuing gun battle, two militants were killed and the bodies retrieved from the site of encounter. “The identities and affiliations of the killed terrorists are being ascertained,” he added. The spokesman said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Two militants killed in Kulgam
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition