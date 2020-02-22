Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Two LeT militants killed in Anantnag

Weapons were recovered from the site of the encounter, he added. (Representative image/ File photo)

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The encounter took place at night in the Sangam area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir, a police official said.

The slain ultras belonged to LeT, the official said, adding that they were being identified. Weapons were recovered from the site of the encounter, he added.