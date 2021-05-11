Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Three militants killed in Anantnag district

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in Komernag area of the district early on Tuesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces. Three militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in, the official sai
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.