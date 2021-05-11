  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Three militants killed in Anantnag district

By: |
May 11, 2021 1:48 PM

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

militant encounter at Jammu and Kashmir, encounter at Anatnag district, search operation at Vailoo in Komernag, indian armySecurity force official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces. (Representative Image)

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in Komernag area of the district early on Tuesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

Related News

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces. Three militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in, the official sai

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir encounter Three militants killed in Anantnag district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Navy warships carry back Oxygen from Gulf countries; Japan funds O2 plants for North East
2Pakistan govt to set new rules to meet FATF demands
3India gets more Oxygen from overseas as Operation Samudra Setu II hits top gear! IAF sets up its COVID air