Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Terrorist killed in Pulwama, another gunbattle underway in Shopian

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district even as another gunbattle broke out between militants and law enforcing agencies in the neighbouring district of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Meej in Pampore area of Pulwama in South Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

One terrorist has been killed so far, the official said, adding the operation was still in progress.

Meanwhile, another encounter started between ultras and security forces in Shopian district’s Munand area.

“Police and security forces are on the job,” the official said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.