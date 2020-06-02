  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Militant killed in Pulwama district

By: |
Published: June 2, 2020 12:23:13 PM

A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces at Saimoh in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.

jammu and kashmir, terrorist encounter, jammu and kashmir militant encoumter, terrorist encounter pulwamaThe operation was going on till last reports came in.

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here.

A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces at Saimoh in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.

Related News

One militant has been killed so far in the exchange of fire between the two sides, he said, adding the operation was going on till last reports came in.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir encounter Militant killed in Pulwama district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter with police in Dantewada district
2Recent reforms in the Indian Defence Sector
3Rafale or LCA: Where would a punter put his money on?