Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Militant killed in Pulwama district, identity being ascertained

By: |
Published: June 26, 2019 11:53:03 AM

The hiding militants opened firing on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle, he said.

Militant killed in encounter in jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Pulwama district, Branpatri forest, jammu anad kashmir encounterSecurity forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Branpatri forest area of Tral on Wednesday morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said. (Representational image)

Security forces on Wednesday killed an unidentified militant in an encounter in a forest in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Branpatri forest area of Tral on Wednesday morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said.

Also read: Garuda-VI: Fighter jets of India and France will assess their capabilities over French skies next month

The hiding militants opened firing on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle, he said. “One militant was killed in the gun battle while there were no casualties among the security forces,” he added. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Militant killed in Pulwama district, identity being ascertained
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop