Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter in Srinagar, two militants killed

October 12, 2020 2:24 PM

Two militants were on Monday killed in an encounter with security forces in Old Barzulla area of Srinagar, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Old Barzulla area of the city here in the early hours of Monday morning after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said around 7:45 am, when the searches were going on, militants fired upon the forces.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said. Two militants have been killed in the gun fight, the official said. The operation is going on and further details are awaited, the official added.

However, earlier, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, told reporters near the encounter site that one of the two militants trapped was a Pakistani militant and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander named Saifullah, who was involved in several recent attacks on security forces in and around Srinagar.

