Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Four militants killed in Shopian district

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.
Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.
Four militants were killed in the operation, the official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, he added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.