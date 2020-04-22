  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Four militants killed in Shopian district

By: |
Published: April 22, 2020 11:06:52 AM

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

jammu and kashmir, terrorist encounter, jammu and kashmir militant encoumter, terrorist encounter Shopian districtsThe hiding militants opened fire at the security forces. (Representational image: IE)

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

Four militants were killed in the operation, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, he added.

