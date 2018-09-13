​​​
  3. Jammu and Kashmir encounter: CRPF jawan hurt in gunfight with terrorist in Kakriyal

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: CRPF jawan hurt in gunfight with terrorist in Kakriyal

A CRPF jawan was injured in a gun battle between security forces and a terrorist in the Kakriyal belt of Jammu region Wednesday, official sources said.

By: | Jammu | Published: September 13, 2018 6:21 PM
crpf jawan, crpf news, jammu and kashmir, latest news, important news, trending news, latest news During a cordon and search operation, personnel from the CRPF, police and the Army cornered the terrorist to a house in the Kakriyal belt, they added. (Reuters)

A CRPF jawan was injured in a gun battle between security forces and a terrorist in the Kakriyal belt of Jammu region Wednesday, official sources said.

During a cordon and search operation, personnel from the CRPF, police and the Army cornered the terrorist to a house in the Kakriyal belt, they added.

As the security personnel narrowed down on the exact location of the terrorist, the encounter broke out during which a CRPF jawan was reportedly injured, the officials said, adding that the gun battle was still going on.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top