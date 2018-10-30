Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chaanketaar village of Tral in south Kashmir district this afternoon following specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said as the forces were undertaking searches in the area, the militants fired upon them.
The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said. The gunfight was going on, he said, adding that further details were awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.