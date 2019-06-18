Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Anantnag

Published: June 18, 2019 9:09:45 AM

Based on inputs about the presence of militants in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation there in the morning, a police official said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Based on inputs about the presence of militants in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation there in the morning, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said. There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

